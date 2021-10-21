Ohio GOP Primary Poll: Mandel, Vance Within Margin of Error

A tightening Ohio GOP Senate primary race is shaping up, with Josh Mandel's once double-digit lead on the field now within the margin of error with the surging J.D. Vance.

Mandel is pulling 19% support among likely Republican Senate primary voters in Ohio, according to the survey conducted by pollster Tony Fabrizio.

Vance, the author of "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis," received 16% of support if the primary election was held this October.

In April, 58% of likely Ohio Senate GOP primary voters polled by Fabrizio had not heard of Vance. This October, that number has dropped to 39%, showing he has made progress but still has ground to cover.

Just 10% of likely Ohio Senate GOP primary voters had not heard of Mandel, according to the poll results.

"As more Ohio RPV have come to know who J.D. Vance is, they like what they hear and that difference and that difference is evident in this dead-heat of a race," Fabrizio wrote in his analysis.