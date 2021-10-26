×
Ohio City Votes to Ban Abortion

a gavel and wood block in front of a document reading abortion restriction
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 26 October 2021 10:26 PM

A city in Ohio voted Monday to criminalize abortion. The city council of Mason, a city just north of Cincinnati, voted 4-3 to make the city "a sanctuary for the unborn."

The Daily Wire reports, although Mason does not have any abortion clinics within city limits, supporters of the ban argued the new law would prevent any abortion clinics from being set up in the city in the future.

The law states that anyone who "aids and abets" an abortion in Mason will become "a criminal and a felon," and any violators of the law can face up to a year in prison and a $2,500 fine for each abortion they perform, the Daily Wire adds.

The ban will go into effect Nov. 24.

The members who voted for the ban were Mason Mayor Kathy Grossman and Councilmembers Mike Glib, T.J. Honerlaw, and Tony Bradburn. Councilmembers Josh Styrcula, Ashley Chance, and Diana Nelson voted against the ban.

Glib, who is also the vice mayor, said, "I'm here to protect life. For me it's a fundamental issue, if the foundations be destroyed what do we have left. I'm not just here to decide how bright the street lights should be or where the next roundabout goes. Those things are certainly important issues but they're not as fundamental as protecting life."

However, Nelson disagreed, saying, "America has a legal system in place to create order in our country. We must follow and abide by that system. The supreme court has made a ruling on abortion, regardless of one's opinion on abortion, creating local laws that contradict with federal laws is illegal and unconstitutional."

Mason is the second Ohio city to outlaw abortion, the first being Lebanon, a city just to the north of Mason, which voted to ban abortion in May.

