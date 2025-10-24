Planned Parenthood Moves to Halt Ohio's Medicaid Funding Cut

Two Planned Parenthood affiliates are moving to overturn Ohio's decision to cut them off from Medicaid funds, testing a key provision of President Donald Trump's recently signed tax-and-spending package that restricts public reimbursements to abortion providers.

The fight in Ohio follows a series of federal court orders over the summer and early fall about whether the new law can be enforced while litigation proceeds, according to Reuters.

Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio and Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region are challenging the Ohio Department of Medicaid's move to terminate their participation in the program.

The affiliates say the termination will limit affordable care for over 27,000 Ohio residents.

"We hope the hearing will clarify that the federal funding prohibition is purely a political attack on Planned Parenthood and does not provide any basis for ODM to terminate Planned Parenthood from the program," Melissa Cohen, general counsel for both Planned Parenthood affiliates, said in a statement.

At issue is language in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which Trump signed on July 4.

Health-policy analysts note the law contains a one-year denial of Medicaid payments to providers that perform abortions, among other Medicaid changes.

Law firm summaries explain related Medicaid provisions and federal guidance designed to tighten program payments and address concerns about indirectly subsidizing abortion providers.

Court enforcement has fluctuated.

In July, a federal judge temporarily required Medicaid to continue reimbursing Planned Parenthood while challenges played out.

In September, a federal appeals court lifted that protection, allowing the Trump administration to implement the restriction and clearing the way for states like Ohio to proceed.

Ohio officials say taxpayers shouldn’t have to fund organizations that perform abortions and that Medicaid patients can get care elsewhere.

Planned Parenthood says most of its services are unrelated to abortion and warns of reduced access to contraception, cancer screening, and sexually transmitted infection treatment.

The Ohio affiliates have announced staffing and service changes tied to federal funding losses.