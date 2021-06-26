Trump: Biden Admin. 'Complete, Total Catastrophe; I Told You'

President Donald Trump kicked off his 2022 campaign rally circuit Saturday night, rebuking the "complete and total catastrophe" of the Biden administration.

"Joe Biden is destroying our nation right before our very own eyes," Trump told a Wellington, Ohio, campaign rally broadcast on Newsmax, the first of its kind since he left office in January.

"After just five months the Biden administration is already a complete and total catastrophe. I told you. Crime is surging. Murders are soaring. Police departments are being gutted. Illegal aliens are overrunning their borders. Nobody's ever seen anything like it.

"Our poor borders. They was so perfect. They were so good. Drug cartels and human traffickers are back in business like they've never been before. They're doing numbers that they've never even thought possible. Just a few short months ago, drugs were way down, human trafficking was way down. It was all way down."

Trump was appearing to campaign for GOP primary candidate Max Miller, who will oppose anti-Trump Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, running for reelection in Ohio's 16th congressional district.

"We're going to take back the House," Trump added. "We're going to take back the Senate, and we will take back America."

The crowd stopped his comments about 10 minutes in with a chant, "four more years."

"So you have to deliver massive majorities for Republicans in Congress next year – have to do it," Trump continued. "Right here in Ohio's 16th congressional district you have the opportunity to elect an incredible patriot to Congress, who I know very well.

"He grew up in this area, believe it or not; he's not a carpetbagger, like so many lot of them. They say, 'Sir, I'm running for Congress, so I say, 'Good, how long have you lived there?'

"'Well, actually, I moved there last week. I saw an opening.'

"Max Miller. You know, Max. He loves our country. He loves the people of Ohio. And Max was a trusted aide of mine in the White House. We had great people working for me. We had some real losers, too, by the way."

Miller's GOP primary opponent, Gonzalez, is a former NFL wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts, and was rejected by Trump.

"Max's opponent is a guy named Anthony Gonzalez, bad news," Trump said. "He's a grandstanding, RINO [Republican in Name Only], not respected in D.C, who voted for the unhinged, unconstitutional illegal impeachment, which hunt – the witch hunt."

"He's a sellout," Trump continued. "He's a fake Republican and a disgrace to your state. I will tell you that, and he's not the candidate that you want representing the Republican Party. He's the candidate of [Wyoming GOP Rep.] Liz Cheney. That's another beauty."

Trump rebuked Biden's dismantling his foreign policy progress, particularly with the attempts to reenter the Iran nuclear deal.

"Joe Biden is squandering all of this hard-earned respect that we have – or had – bowing down to America's enemies and embarrassing our country on the world stage," Trump said. "You saw that, it was an embarrassment."

Trump called out Democrats in key battleground states for changing election processes without the constitutional authority of state legislatures.

"They used COVID in order to cheat," Trump said. "They used COVID in order to rig the election and in order to steal the election, they used COVID. That's as simple as it get.

"With the help of everyone here tonight and patriots all across the country, we will do all that we are supposed to be doing and much more when we win giant Republican majorities next year."

