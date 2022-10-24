Marist Poll: JD Vance 1 Point Ahead of Democrat Tim Ryan

J.D. Vance, the Republican candidate for Senate in Ohio, holds a single-point lead over his Democratic opponent, Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, according to the latest poll from the Marist Institute for Public Opinion.

Marist asked registered voters in Ohio who they were supporting in the upcoming Senate election, or if they are still undecided. The results showed just how close the race is:

46% support Vance.

45% support Ryan.

8% are undecided.

The two candidates are tied at 47% among voters who “definitely” plan on voting. Vance and Ryan are also tied among independents, at 41% each with 16% undecided.

Marist also found that both candidates may be struggling to win over voters, the majority of whom either rated each candidate unfavorably or said they didn’t know them well enough to give them a rating:

37% rate Ryan favorably.

36% rate Ryan unfavorably.

27% don’t know Ryan enough to rate him.

34% rate Vance favorably

41% rate Vance unfavorably.

26% don’t know Vance enough to rate him.

"This open seat in Ohio has attracted national attention because it is so competitive," Lee M. Miringoff, the director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, said in a statement. "Although both candidates have become more disliked since Marist’s poll last month, there are still about 1 in 4 voters who have yet to form an opinion."

Marist polled 1,141 registered voters in Ohio from Oct. 17-20, 2022, with a margin of error of +/- 3.9 percentage points.