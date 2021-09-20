Trump Blasts Ohio 'RINO' Dolan, Won't Give Endorsement

While former President Donald Trump has handed out a number of endorsements of late in Republican states, Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan is not going to be one of them.

Dolan, who is running for U.S. Senate in 2022 and whose family owns the Cleveland Indians Major League Baseball team, was denounced by Trump after the team changed its name to the Cleveland Guardians.

"Anybody that changes the name of the once storied Cleveland Indians to the Cleveland Guardians should not be running for the United States Senate representing the great people of Ohio," Trump wrote in a statement from his Save America PAC on Monday night.

"The Atlanta Braves didn't change their name, and the Florida State Seminoles didn't change their chant, but Cleveland has, and they were there first.

"Despite this, a man named Matt Dolan, the son of the owner of the team, said he is against Cancel Culture. Do those two things really work together?"

Dolan, 56, called the decision an unfortunate response to the "culture wars," but Trump labeled the centrist a RINO, or Republican in Name Only.

"In any event, I know of at least one person in the race who I won't be endorsing," Trump's statement concluded. "The Republican Party has too many RINOs!"

Trump had issued a pair of endorsements Sunday: Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., and first-year Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., who both voted against House Democrats' second impeachment of the former president after he left office.