Tags: obituary | senator | missouri | governor | kit bond | mike kehoe

Former Missouri Gov. Christopher Bond Dies at 86

kit bond facing ahead
Christopher 'Kit' Bond (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 13 May 2025 02:06 PM EDT

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe on Tuesday announced the death of longtime Missouri political leader, former governor and senator Christopher 'Kit' Bond. Bond was 86.

"Kit Bond was a skilled statesman, public servant, and a man who truly loved Missouri. I am blessed to have known Kit and honored to call him a friend and a mentor," Kehoe posted in a release.

Kehoe has ordered U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff at government buildings and grounds statewide beginning Tuesday through the day Bond is laid to rest.

Kehoe said, "Kit, always with his trademark smile and sense of humor, was a fierce advocate for Missouri throughout his accomplished 40-year career of public service." He added that Bond "kept Missouri's interests at heart, both in office and out, making our state a better place to live, work, and raise a family."

Newsmax reported on Bond's staunch advocacy for the Peace Corps: "In his last months in the Senate, Bond is helping to build not only a new Peace Corps but also a new kind of Republican Party, positive in its outlook, creative in its thinking, and daring in its proposals."

"On behalf of all Missourians," said Kehoe, "[my wife] Claudia and I share our deepest condolences and offer our prayers for his wife Linda, his son Sam, and the entire Bond family."

Jim Mishler

2025-06-13
Tuesday, 13 May 2025 02:06 PM
