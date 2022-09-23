×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: obit | donald blinken | antony blinken

Antony Blinken's Father, Former Diplomat and Banker, Dies

donald blinken giving a speech
Donald Blinken (Getty Images)

Friday, 23 September 2022 10:32 AM EDT

Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s father, Donald Blinken, a former U.S. diplomat, investment banker and modern art collector, died on Thursday. He was 96.

Blinken announced his father’s passing in a series of tweets while he was attending the annual UN General Assembly.

"My family lost a parent and grandparent, a source of love and inspiration — my father Donald Blinken," he wrote.

"A member of the U.S. Army Air Corps, a U.S. ambassador, president of the Mark Rothko Foundation, (chairman of the board) of the State University of New York, dad served his city, state and country," Blinken said.

Donald Blinken died peacefully at his home in East Hampton, Long Island, a State Department official said.

"Dad inspired me to public service," Antony Blinken wrote. "He lived with decency, dignity and modesty. He loved his wife Vera and his family. He built a wonderful life and gave me a wonderful life. I love you dad."

Antony Blinken canceled several events he was to attend at the UN General Assembly on Thursday night due to his father’s deteriorating medical condition, and his schedule there on Friday will be adjusted to account for family commitments, the State Department official said.

Donald Blinken served as the chairman of the State University of New York system from 1978-90 and was U.S. Ambassador to Hungary from 1994-97, during the Clinton administration.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s father, Donald Blinken, a former U.S. diplomat, investment banker and modern art collector, died on Thursday. He was 96.
obit, donald blinken, antony blinken
226
2022-32-23
Friday, 23 September 2022 10:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved