HHS Vaunts Gains in Obamacare Coverage Before Deadline

The Department of Health and Human Services celebrated gains in health insurance coverage throughout 2021 on Friday, two days before the enrollment deadline for Obamacare.

According to the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation's report, the national rate of uninsured people under the age of 65 fell from 11.1% in 2019 to 10.5% in 2021.

Some of the biggest jumps over the two-year period were among groups traditionally uninsured at lower rates, specifically: adults who do not speak English, people aged 19 to 49, and individuals of Hispanic, American Indian, or Native Alaskan descent.

Further, increases in coverage were highest among people in households with incomes between 100% and 250% of the federal poverty level. States with recent Medicaid expansion, like Maine and Idaho, also saw significant gains.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' administration has "worked tirelessly to expand access to health insurance and lower costs for America's families," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra stated.

"We know that access to quality, affordable health care is key to healthier lives, economic security, and peace of mind," he added.

Becerra also said the department would continue to "protect, expand, and strengthen the programs that provide the quality, affordable health care Americans rely on and deserve."

It comes several months after HHS revealed new sign-ups on HealthCare.Gov were "up almost 40% compared to the same time" in 2021. Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act's marketplace ends this Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.