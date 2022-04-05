×
Tags: obama | midterms | 2022 election | red wave

Obama on Midterms: Dems Have 'Got a Story to Tell, Just Got to Tell It'

Former President Barack Obama addresses an event to mark the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act on April 5, 2022, in the East Room of the White House. With then-Vice President Joe Biden by his side, Obama signed '''Obamacare'' into law on March 23, 2010. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 05 April 2022 08:42 PM

Former President Barack Obama confidently told reporters on his way out of a Tuesday press conference that Democrats have "got a story to tell" but just need "to tell it" when asked about the party's troubles as the midterm election approaches.

The comments from Obama come amid indications that the upcoming election will result in a Republican victory as gas prices skyrocket, the southern border swells, and President Joe Biden's approval ratings fall.

According to FiveThirtyEight, an average of 2022 generic ballot polling shows Republicans favored by 2.1 percentage points, at 44.7%, compared with 42.6% for Democrats.

An NBC News poll released on March 27 showed that there was a 17-point gap in enthusiasm between Republicans and Democrats heading into the election as well.

Biden told reporters at the same gathering that Democrats shouldn't shy away from their record over the last two years, Fox News reported.

"We have a record — a record to be proud of; an agenda that addresses the biggest concerns here in America, in people's lives; the message that resonates," Biden said. "Now what we have to do is we have to sell it with confidence, clarity, conviction, and repetition."

The comments from Biden are a far cry from the predictions on the Republican side. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Punchbowl News in an interview on March 24 that the party would win handily.

"We're going to win the majority, and it's not going to be a five-seat majority," McCarthy said to the outlet at the House Republicans' annual retreat in Florida.

Politics
Tuesday, 05 April 2022 08:42 PM
