NYPD, FBI Join in Investigation of Hamas Funding

The New York City Police Department's Joint Terrorism Task Force, in conjunction with the FBI, has amped up its investigation into financial backers of Hamas in the wake of the terrorist group's Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, according to a law enforcement source.

"We have had an investigation into anyone funding Hamas for a long time," the source, described as a high-ranking official in the police department, told The New York Post. "Clearly, we have been looking more closely since 10/7."

The source added that the task force has also been looking for possible threats to New York City.

FBI Director Christopher Wray this week told members of Congress that the agency has launched "multiple investigations into individuals affiliated" with Hamas since the deadly attack on Israel, but has not found any specific threats.

He also told the House Homeland Security Committee that the number of gotaways at the border is a "great concern" for the agency, reports Fox News.

When he was asked if the FBI could guarantee that suspected terrorists, including from Hamas, are not among the migrants escaping custody, Wray said the agency is "aggressively using all 56 of our joint terrorism task forces" as a result.

In a separate hearing two weeks ago, Wray said that Hamas poses the most significant terror threat to the U.S. since the rise of ISIS.

He noted that after the Oct. 7 attacks, several foreign terrorist organizations have been calling for attacks against Americans, which is raising the threat being posed by violent U.S. extremists.

"The actions of Hamas and its allies will serve as an inspiration the likes of which we haven't seen since ISIS launched its so-called caliphate several years ago," Wray said.