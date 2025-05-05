Kamala Harris Takes Large Security Detail to NYC Bar

Former Vice President Kamala Harris took a security detail of more than a dozen bodyguards, including taxpayer-funded Secret Service agents, to a bar while on a date night in New York City with her husband, it was reported.

Harris and husband Doug Emhoff were seen leaving The Polo Bar in Manhattan on Sunday night, the New York Post reported.

Photos showed at least 25 bodyguards and New York Police Department officers flanking the couple or waiting outside, the Post said.

Four bulletproof cars and three additional SUVs were stationed outside the bar on East 55th Street.

As a former vice president, Harris and her family are entitled to federally funded protection for roughly six months after leaving office, the newspaper said.

Republican NYC mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa told DailyMail.com that it was "an outrage" that Mayor Eric Adams gave Harris a police escort.

"Secret Service is fine; NYPD, no. NYPD needs to protect the people; we don't have enough of them," he told the outlet. "She's going to a bar to enjoy herself, and she's got an army of security paid for by us, not her."

The Polo Bar, which forbids T-shirts, athletic wear, beachwear, hoodies, hats, and ripped jeans, is known as one of the toughest reservations to get in the city.

The Ralph Lauren-owned bar, which sells a $14,500 bottle of Biondi-Santi Brunello di Montalcino Riserva wine, makes seats available roughly a month in advance.

Harris and Emhoff mingled with the guests and posed for photos with patrons.

The former vice president, who lost to President Donald Trump in November's election, was rumored to be in New York to appear at Monday's Met Gala.

In March, Trump rescinded the security clearances for Harris, former President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and others, according to a memorandum issued by the White House.

"I have determined that it is no longer in the national interest for the following individuals to access classified information," Trump wrote in the memorandum sent to all executive departments and agency heads before naming all of the individuals affected.