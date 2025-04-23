NYC Union Backs Adrienne Adams Over Cuomo for Mayor

New York City's largest municipal union is endorsing for mayor a slate led by City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, a break from it its labor counterparts who are backing Andrew Cuomo, Politico reported on Wednesday.

District Council 37 represents 150,000 New Yorkers who are mostly Black and Latino.

The decision marks a significant departure from the near-unanimous support Cuomo has received from New York City unions since announcing his run last month.

"We're proud to endorse these pro-worker candidates in the June [Democratic] primary and look forward to getting out the vote in support of their campaigns," Henry Garrido, executive director of the union, said in a statement. "At a time when workers' rights are being ripped apart at the federal level, it's more important than ever to elect local candidates who will fight for working families and the services we all rely on."

Garrido is taking a big risk by endorsing against Cuomo, the front-runner who would hold enormous sway over the union's contract and healthcare benefits if he is elected.

Adams, meanwhile, is in single digits in the poll and has not yet raised enough money to qualify for matching funds.

Garrido was crucial to her come-from-behind bid for council speaker in 2021, and helped Mayor Eric Adams win the mayoralty that same year, according to Politico.

Eric Adams is running for reelection as an independent after his federal corruption case was dropped at the behest of the Trump administration. Following that, DC 37 and other unions that had backed him were able to pick different candidates in the June 24 Democratic primary.

Democratic strategist Trip Yang, who is unaffiliated with any of the mayoral campaigns, said that "having DC 37 really matters — especially if you're not Andrew Cuomo, because if you're not Cuomo, labor endorsements are hard to come by."