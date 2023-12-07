NYC Mayor Adams Makes 10th DC Trip Over Migrant Crisis

New York City Democrat Mayor Eric Adams returned to Washington, D.C., on Thursday to once again plead for help in dealing with the migrant crisis in the Big Apple.

It was Adams' 10th trip overall to D.C. to discuss the issue but the first since his last one on Nov. 2 was cut short when the home of his top fundraiser, Brianna Suggs, was raided by the FBI at the outset of a federal investigation into his campaign.

Adams on Thursday met with New York Democrat congressional leadership Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. He also met with Federal Emergency Management Agency chief Deanne Criswell, NBC News reported.

The New York Post reported that Adams was able to get a last-minute meeting late in the afternoon with White House officials, though it wasn't clear with whom. The White House press office had no information on any meeting.

"New York City needs help," Adams told reporters after the early round of meetings. "We are all seeing that this is having a major impact on our cities. I'm going to continue to lift my voice, even though I'm losing it, to fight for this city that I truly love."

NYC has received roughly 150,000 migrants seeking asylum since the spring of 2022. Roughly 66,000 remain, according to the New York Post. Adams has projected costs of $12 billion by 2025 if it continues.

In a self-made video he created on the flight, Adams said he was "angry."

"This is my 10th trip to meet with government officials, congressional leaders and just really send a strong message of 'we need help,'" Adams said. "To be clear, New Yorkers are angry. I'm angry. I know that we should not be using our tax dollars on a national problem."

When Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott sent the first busloads of migrants to NYC in August 2022, an Adams spokesperson said, "New York will continue to welcome asylum seekers with open arms."

Fast forward to September 2023. Adams said, "This issue will destroy New York City."