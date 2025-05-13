Andrew Cuomo Super PAC Raises Almost $9 Million

A super PAC supporting Andrew Cuomo's New York City mayoral campaign has raised almost $9 million, the most ever raised for a city election, Politico reported.

Fix the City's $8.7 million haul tops the $7 million raised for Shaun Donovan's 2021 mayoral campaign and a similar amount raised by a super PAC supporting Eric Adams, Politico said.

Cuomo's rivals lack similar groups flush with cash cementing the former governor's frontrunner status in the race. A super PAC supporting Zohran Mamdami has raised just $106,000, Politico reported.

Cuomo's campaign has been withheld $622,056 in public matching funds as city campaign finance regulators probe whether his campaign is coordinating with the super PAC, Politico said.

Rivals have also called attention to some of the donors, which include Trump supporter Bill Ackman, Walmart heiress Alice Walton, and $1 million from DoorDash, which has lobbied the city over restaurant fees, Politico reported.

"The oligarchy is infecting our democracy at the highest levels — and now Andrew Cuomo is inviting billionaires to buy City Hall too," Democrat state Sen. Zellnor Myrie, who is challenging Cuomo, said. "There's one reason the ultra-wealthy and corporations are lining up to write Cuomo checks: They know he's a wise investment."

Myrie and fellow mayoral candidate Brad Lander will be holding events Tuesday to call attention to the donor list.

"What could be more corrupt than DoorDash saying, 'Hey, we're gonna give Andrew Cuomo a million dollars in hopes that he'll roll back the law that gives a living wage for deliveristas?'" Lander told Politico. "Beyond all of that, the bare minimum that you're supposed to have to do is you can take all that corrupt money, but it has to go in an uncoordinated account. And even that, he couldn't do."

Liz Benjamin, a spokesperson for Fix the City, said Cuomo is a wise investment for New Yorkers.

"He has a proven record of leadership, and he is the only candidate for mayor who has real executive experience," Benjamin said. "The success of Fix the City demonstrates the growing recognition of these indisputable facts and that Andrew Cuomo is truly the mayor for this moment."