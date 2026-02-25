NY Times Front Page Ignores Trump's SOTU

The New York Times front page on Wednesday did not include anything about President Donald Trump's State of the Union.

Despite claiming to publish "All the News That’s Fit to Print," the Times used its primary front-page sweet spot for a story headlined, "Reliance on Taiwan Chip Endangers U.S. Economy."

Also on the top half of the newspaper's front page was a large photo of a Ukrainian soldier to support a story about the war against Russia, and a story about Mexico following the death of cartel leader Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, "El Mencho."

A smaller sub-headline for the Mexico story included "Trump," the only obvious mention of the president, who hours earlier addressed Congress and the nation.

The Times front page also included stories headlined "Epstein Sought Customs Perks For Private Isle," about the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein; "They’re for ICE, But Go NIMBY on Warehouses," about people opposing the Department of Homeland Security’s use of warehouse space for illegal immigrants; and "A.I. Literacy Test: Don’t Let It Think for You."

Eleven other stories were teased at the bottom of the page — none concerning Trump.

The omission stood in sharp contrast to the scale and scope of Trump's Tuesday night address, which ran more than an hour and laid out his administration’s agenda on border security, economic growth, energy dominance, and America’s role on the world stage.

In his speech, Trump touted what he described as historic gains in border enforcement, arguing that illegal crossings have plummeted since he returned to office.

He also renewed calls for tougher immigration laws and increased funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, drawing repeated applause from Republicans in the chamber.

On the economy, Trump pointed to rising wages, easing inflation, and a surging stock market as evidence that his policies are delivering results.

He credited tax cuts, deregulation, and expanded domestic energy production for boosting business investment and strengthening the dollar.

The president also highlighted foreign policy priorities, including continued support for Israel, efforts to broker peace in Ukraine, and a broader strategy of "peace through strength" to counter adversaries such as China and Iran.

While major broadcast networks and cable outlets led with coverage of the address, and critics quickly fact-checked portions of it, the Times' decision not to feature the speech prominently on its front page drew scrutiny from conservatives on social media.

Supporters of the president argued that ignoring a State of the Union address reflects a broader media bias against Trump and his agenda.

Critics countered that print front pages often prioritize enterprise reporting and global developments over speeches that are widely covered online.