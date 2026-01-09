Blakeman Blasts Hochul, Dems: New Yorkers 'Miserable'

Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul traded pointed barbs Friday during a joint appearance at the Long Island Association's State of the Region breakfast.

The fireworks offered a preview of what is shaping up to be a contentious 2026 gubernatorial race, the New York Post reported.

"Here on Long Island, people are generally happy. But as I travel around the state, there are regions that aren't very happy," said Blakeman, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump.

"They're miserable. They feel that the state government has let them down," he said, adding that he wants "a new governor" for the new year.

"When you see what's going on in the city of New York, they're basically in turmoil right now with an administration that is antithetical to the values that we have here on Long Island."

He criticized Hochul's handling of the immigration crisis, pointing to billions in state and city spending.

Hochul followed Blakeman onstage after the two exchanged a brief, awkward handshake offstage.

While opening with conciliatory language, she soon turned sharper, subtly questioning Blakeman's leadership credentials.

"I cut my teeth in local government. I have such respect for board members and supervisors and mayors — all the way on up to most county executives," Hochul said, drawing laughter from the crowd as she praised other Republican county leaders while omitting Blakeman.

The exchange was more restrained than a similar clash at the same event two years ago, when Blakeman told Hochul to "stay out of Long Island" and Hochul responded with a warning about state funding.