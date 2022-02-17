Iranian American Group: Biden WH a 'Sellout' on Nuke Talks

The Biden administration's selling out in talks to return to the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal will leave "blood" on its hands, according to the Iranian Americans for Liberty (IAL).

"Shame on Joe Biden, Antony Blinken, [negotiator] Robert Malley, [Deputy Secretary of State] Wendy Sherman and the entire team," IAL Executive Director Bryan E. Leib wrote in a statement to Newsmax. "This administration will go down in the history books as the sellout administration and the blood of Americans, Israelis and the Iranian people will be on their hands.

"Furthermore, all of the activists, organizations and even the U.S. government-funded Voice of America hosts and journalists that supported the Biden campaign will also go down in the history books as sellouts."

Talks of returning the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which is known as the Iran nuclear deal made by former President Barack Obama, have been ongoing between the Biden administration and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"Let us be clear — any deal with the IR is a bad deal for America, our allies, and most importantly — the freedom seeking Iranian people," Leib's statement added.

"President Donald J. Trump knew best how to deal with the IR. He projected strength at every turn and through his maximum pressure/maximum sanctions campaign he isolated the IR and put their financial assets on life support. In contrast, every single action taken by the current administration since inauguration day has been to appease the Mullahs in Tehran."

Leib has been at the forefront of denouncing Iran for its threats of assassination of Trump, including a video appearing on the website of Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran. The video was shared as a threat of retaliation for the Trump administration's killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani, a terrorist group leader.

"From removing the IRGC-backed Houthis off the State Department's FTO [Foreign Terrorist Organization] list to lifting sanctions against Americans with direct ties to the regime, to demanding South Korea unfreeze IR assets to remaining silent when Khamenei released a video depicting the assassination of President Donald Trump: It's been one act of weakness after another," Leib wrote.

Earlier this week, House Republicans issuing a warning to President Joe Biden: Get Congress approval on any new Iran nuclear deal or else it will meet the same fate as the JCPOA decertified by Trump.

"The Iranian Americans for Liberty strongly support the effort by these Republican lawmakers," Leib told Newsmax in a response Thursday to the GOP letter. "We are disappointed that House Democrats didn't join their colleagues on this letter but we are not surprised.

"Democrats have largely remained silent over the past year as the Iranian regime has enriched uranium at record levels while increasing their financial support of their terrorist proxies such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and Houthis."