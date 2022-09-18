Biden to Putin: Don't 'Change the Face of War'

President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin on "60 Minutes" Sunday not to use chemical or nuclear weapons.

"Don't. Don't. Don't. You will change the face of war unlike anything since World War II," Biden told CBS's Scott Pelley after being asked what he would say to a pushed-back Putin if he used weapons of mass destruction.

"And the consequences of that would be what?" Pelly asked. "What would the U.S. response be?"

Biden replied, "Do you think I would tell you if I knew exactly what it would be? Of course not. It'll be consequential. They'll become more of a pariah in the world than they ever have been."

According to The Hill, the conflict has brought about international concern about nuclear weapons as Russia looks to stop current Ukrainian gains.

In August, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that humankind is "one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation" as conflict "with nuclear undertones" intensifies in Russia, Ukraine and elsewhere.

Last month, Biden discussed nuclear concerns with European leaders as well as the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.