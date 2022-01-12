GOP Senators Announce Record-Breaking Fundraising in 2021

The National Republican Senatorial Committee announced on Wednesday a record-breaking fundraising haul of $104.8 million in 2021, Breitbart reported.

''This @NRSC has smashed fundraising records all cycle, and we have @chuckschumer and the radical @SenateDems to thank,'' Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the committee chairman, said in a Twitter statement.

''The American people are rejecting the Democrats' reckless agenda, and come November, they will reject them at the ballot box,'' he said, linking an official statement by the NRSC.

The year-end total includes $28.6 million raised in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $11.2 million raised in December alone.

In addition, the committee saw 169,444 first-time donors and roughly 443,000 unique donors for over $2 million in donations in 2021.

''Senate Democrats are focused on abolishing the filibuster, eliminating voter ID requirements, and reckless spending sprees instead of securing the border, fixing the supply chain, and lowering the cost of everyday goods for American families,'' Scott continued.

''Voters are rejecting the Democrats' extreme agenda and are turning to Republicans because we are the party of solutions and will fight to ensure their success,'' he added. ''Senate Republicans will win this November, and we are ready to fix the disaster the Democrats have created.''