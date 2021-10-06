Senate Republican Reelection Arm Raises $76M So Far in '21

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) announced on Wednesday that it has raised $76.2 million in the first nine months of this year and has already exceeded its total fundraising from the last off-election year in 2019, Fox News reported.

The totals include more than $25 million during the third quarter, capped off by $9.5 million last month as the NRSC builds resources in an attempt to recapture the Senate in next year’s elections.

The NRSC, which has more than $27.7 million cash on hand and no debt, added that its fundraising includes an "historic investment" of $13.7 million through online contributions.

"Democrats are seeing slumping poll numbers and declining enthusiasm among voters as [President] Joe Biden and [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer fail hardworking Americans from all walks of life," NRSC chair Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said in a statement, according to The Hill.

The statement continued that "the NRSC is seeing strong grassroots energy to elect a Republican Senate majority to serve as a check on Joe Biden’s radical, reckless, socialist agenda. This quarter alone we brought in more than 56,000 first-time donors to the party — more than half of all of our first-time donors this year," a fact that emphasizes that "American families are clearly rejecting Democrats' reckless tax hikes, inflation-inducing spending, and border crises. The momentum is on Republicans' side and will only continue to build as Democrats push their reckless, anti-American agenda."

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has not yet announced how much it raised in the third quarter.

The Senate is currently split 50-50, with Democrats holding the majority due only to the tie-breaking vote by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Although Republicans need to flip just one seat to gain control of the Senate, the GOP is defending 20 seats in next year's election, while Democrats are only defending 14.