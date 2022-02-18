Republicans Making Substantial Gains With Hispanic Voters: NRCC Poll

The most recent poll from the National Republican Congressional Committee's Battleground Survey Project shows that Republicans have made significant inroads with Hispanic voters in 47 ''battleground'' districts.

According to 2020 exit polls, Hispanic voters nationwide voted Democratic over Republican in congressional races 63% to 36%. That advantage has been severely diminished, the NRCC said, cutting the Democrats' advantage on the generic congressional ballot to 44% Democratic, 37% Republican.

''Hispanic voters are moving decisively away from Democrats,'' the NRCC said.

''Republicans are making substantial gains with Hispanic voters because of our focus on economic issues such as the cost of gas and groceries,'' NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer said in a statement provided to Breitbart. ''Republicans are fighting to protect the American Dream while Democrats are pushing a socialist agenda that threatens it.''

Hispanic voters in ''battleground'' districts are unhappy with the job President Joe Biden is doing, according to the poll's results.

Respondents were evenly divided on Biden's job performance, with 46% approving and 46% disapproving. But 37% reported they ''strongly disapprove,'' versus 23% who said they ''strongly approve.''

Biden's job approval numbers are underwater with several key Hispanic voter groups, the survey found, including independents, men, mothers and those under 55.

Among Hispanic ''battleground'' voters, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California is the most unpopular Democratic politician, although all the party's leaders polled poorly among respondents.

These voters are ''extremely concerned about inflation and parental involvement in education,'' the poll found. They also feel that ''Republicans are better able to protect the American Dream.''

Seventy-eight percent of respondents reported being ''extremely or very concerned about inflation,'' with 74% ''extremely or very concerned'' about the price of groceries and 70% ''extremely or very concerned'' about the cost of gasoline.

When it comes to education, 74% agreed that parents should have a say in what schools are teaching their children, versus 22% who disagreed.

When asked which party would protect the American Dream, 41% said Republicans, while just 35% said Democrats.

Republicans polled better than Democrats on the issues Hispanic voters in ''battleground'' districts identified as important to them, such as jobs and the economy, border security, rising prices and the higher cost of living, and crime and public safety.

The NRCC Battleground Survey Project surveyed 1,000 registered Hispanic voters in 47 ''battleground'' districts from Jan. 29 to Feb. 3. Questions were asked in English and Spanish, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.