NRCC Poll: Republicans Lead Generic Ballot of Battleground Districts

Republicans hold a four-point advantage over Democrats in battleground districts across the country ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, according to an internal poll from the National Republican Campaign Committee (NRCC).

Although President Joe Biden won in battleground districts by an average of 5.5 points in 2020, his approval rating in these districts currently stands at 40% approving and 55% disapproving according to the NRCC poll. It also shows that 75% of swing voters in these districts think that Democrats are either "out of touch" or "condescending," with about 2 out of 3 saying that Democrats in Washington are spending too much money.

A memo from the NRCC states that "52% of battleground voters blame high gas prices on the Biden Administration and Congressional Democrats' unwillingness to allow more oil and gas production in the United States, compared to only 31% who blame the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russian oil and gas."

The chair of the NRCC, Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., claimed in a press release that "this survey confirms what we already knew: Republicans have a winning economic message and Democrats' failure to combat rising costs is repelling swing voters heading into the midterms."

Politico notes that these figures come from an internal poll by a GOP organization and have a sample size that is too small to make determinations about individual districts. The NRCC polled 1,000 registered voters from March 12-16, with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points.