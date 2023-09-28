House Republicans Shift Millions to NRCC

Leading House Republicans are moving millions into the National Republican Congressional Committee following a poor fundraising period last month, the Washington Examiner reports.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., recently announced his intent to add $2.5 million to the fund during a closed-door meeting on Thursday, sources told the Examiner. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., made a similar pledge to contribute $1 million.

The NRCC reports that it added just $3.8 million in August, the second-lowest amount raised in any month this year, according to data from the Federal Election Commission.

The Examiner notes that McCarthy also vowed to contribute $2.5 million to the joint fundraising committee he established to help the most vulnerable Republicans in the upcoming election, Protect the House 2024.