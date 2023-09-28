×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nrcc | house | republicans | 2024 | fundraising

House Republicans Shift Millions to NRCC

By    |   Thursday, 28 September 2023 04:17 PM EDT

Leading House Republicans are moving millions into the National Republican Congressional Committee following a poor fundraising period last month, the Washington Examiner reports.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., recently announced his intent to add $2.5 million to the fund during a closed-door meeting on Thursday, sources told the Examiner. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., made a similar pledge to contribute $1 million.

The NRCC reports that it added just $3.8 million in August, the second-lowest amount raised in any month this year, according to data from the Federal Election Commission.

The Examiner notes that McCarthy also vowed to contribute $2.5 million to the joint fundraising committee he established to help the most vulnerable Republicans in the upcoming election, Protect the House 2024.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Leading House Republicans are moving millions into the National Republican Congressional Committee following a poor fundraising period last month, the Washington Examiner reports.
nrcc, house, republicans, 2024, fundraising
123
2023-17-28
Thursday, 28 September 2023 04:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved