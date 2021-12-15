NRCC Updates List of 40 Democrats Being Targeted in Midterms

The National Republican Congressional Committee on Wednesday released a new digital advertising campaign highlighting the 40 Democrats they plan on targeting ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, the Washington Examiner reported.

The group is reportedly spending upward of $10,000 on the campaign, which parodies the poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas," also known as "'Twas the Night Before Christmas," hitting out at several congressional Democrats, including some who are running in newly redistricted areas.

The ad will run in about 40 districts and focuses on Democrats that Republicans believe to be vulnerable, such as Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, whose district was recently reapportioned, and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chairman, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y.

"'Twas the holiday season and all through the land, House Democrats' spending was completely out of hand," a narrator says in the ad, which is titled "Not So Merry Christmas," and shows Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., among others.

"Inflation was rising, a 40-year high, but Pelosi and her puppets did not bat an eye," the ad continues. "Now gasoline and groceries are costing you more, and families are struggling like never before. Celebrating the Christmas season should not be this tough: Tell your Democrat representative you've had enough."

"Christmas will be harder for families this year thanks to the inflation crisis Democrats caused with their reckless spending," the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., said in a statement Wednesday. "Americans can't afford to foot the bill for Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden's Big-Government agenda any longer."