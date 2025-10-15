South African Music Exec's Visa Revoked Over Kirk Posts

The State Department has revoked the visa of South African music executive Nota Baloyi after he made social media posts about the assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk.

In a post on X on Wednesday, the department said it had identified several foreigners in the United States who had celebrated Kirk's killing.

"The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans," the post said, adding that the department will continue to "identify visa holders who celebrated the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk."

In its post about Baloyi, the department included a screenshot of a post attributed to him, partially obscuring his identity.

"A South African national mocked Americans grieving the loss of Kirk, saying 'they're hurt that the racist rally ended in attempted martyrdom' and alleging 'he was used to astroturf a movement of white nationalist trailer trash,'" the department wrote. "Visa revoked."

In the post, which has since been taken down, Baloyi wrote: "Neanderthals can't have their cake & eat it.

"This weekend they went openly anti-black racist & now they're hurt that the racist rally ended in attempted martyrdom?" it added.

"Charlie Kirk won't be remembered as a hero," he continued. "He was used to astroturf a movement of white nationalist trailer trash!"

Baloyi confirmed he had received an email on Friday notifying him that his visa had been canceled, reports News24 in Cape Town, South Africa.

"At that point, I did not know what the reason was," he said.

"Now that I've got the reasons why, I'm relieved that that's all it was," Baloyi added.

He called the decision "completely unreasonable" and "a complete violation of the First Amendment," adding that he believed he had been "targeted."

Baloyi said his post "only garnered 10 comments" and that he plans to reapply for a visa if he wishes to visit the U.S. again.

In a follow-up post on X, Baloyi apologized and said he had deleted the original post.

"That allegation I categorically deny as neither intended nor implied," he wrote. "The post has been deleted."

He said he denounced political violence and described himself as "an advocate for free speech, much like Charlie Kirk was famous for."

Baloyi added that he is "a supporter of President Trump."

"If I were a U.S. citizen, I would've voted Trump in 2016, 2020, 2024, and possibly even in 2028 if the constitutional amendment necessary for that was passed," he said.

Baloyi said he believes the decision to revoke his visa was unfair but expressed confidence that "with due process, this can be reviewed and rescinded."

The South African music executive has previously drawn controversy.

Two years ago, he made headlines after reportedly posting claims implicating rapper Ntokozo "K.O" Mdluli and his brother, Siya Mdluli, in the killing of artist Kiernan "AKA" Forbes.

A ruling was issued against Baloyi to prevent further posts, and he said he received "credible threats" against his life before returning to South Africa.

"Of course, there are things that one is not free to say online," Baloyi said.

"The curtailing of my free speech is something that I find objectionable, [and] I believe that in this instance as well, I've been unfairly targeted," he commented.