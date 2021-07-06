North Dakota Sending Guard to Southern Border

North Dakota is a border state, but it is not Canada that has its attention right now. Instead, the governor has announced the sending of 125 North Dakota National Guard to the southern border to address the mass migration crisis.

North Dakota GOP Gov. Doug Burgum tweeted Tuesday afternoon:

"We have monitored the ongoing crisis at the southern border and will send 125 @NDNationalGuard soldiers from the 957th Engineer Company at the Army’s request to help secure our border. Grateful for our courageous Guard members’ readiness to protect our great state and nation."

The troops will have to travel more than 1,000 miles south, but Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., supported the move to help secure the southern border, tweeting:

".@NDNationalGuard members are the best the country has to offer. I trust they'll be a valuable resource for the agents on the ground during their time at the border."

The state's other Sen. John Hoeven also saluted the troops and the move, tweeting:

".@NDNationalGuard members have risen to the occasion time and again to defend our state and nation, and their dedication and professionalism will be an important asset to CBP operations at the southern border."

North Dakota joins six other states sending law enforcement or military to the border at the request of Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona GOP Gov. Doug Ducey in June, the Washington Examiner reported.

"Given the staggering number of violations now occurring in Texas and Arizona, additional manpower is needed from any state that can spare it," the governors wrote to 48 other state governors in a letter in June, according to the report. "With your help, we can apprehend more of these perpetrators of state and federal crimes, before they can cause problems in your state."