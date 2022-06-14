John Hoeven Wins N.Dakoda GOP. Senate Primary

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven easily won North Dakota’s Republican primary Tuesday, and is set to face a Democrat in November who has raised a fraction of his $3.2 million in campaign funds.

Katrina Christiansen, a political newcomer and University of Jamestown engineering professor, defeated a largely unknown challenger in the Democratic primary, Fargo art and antiques dealer Michael Steele.

Hoeven coasted past oil field worker Riley Kuntz, a poorly funded political neophyte. Hoeven is seen as a shoo-in in November in the highly conservative state.

Christiansen raised just over $21,000 leading up to the primary, Federal Election Commission filings show.

Hoeven won both of his previous Senate terms with more than 76% of the vote. He was first elected to the Senate in 2010, succeeding longtime Democratic Sen. Byron Dorgan, who retired.

GOP U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who is seeking a second term, ran unopposed in the Republican primary. He will face Mark Haugen of Bismarck. Haugen, who was unopposed Tuesday, is a University of Mary graduate adviser and has long worked as a paramedic.