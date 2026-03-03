N.C. Voters Head to Polls in Key Senate Primary

Primary voters in the battleground state of North Carolina go to the polls Tuesday to decide who will run in November to replace Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis.

Tillis, a critic of President Donald Trump, has opted out of a third term.

The race for the open Senate seat has quickly become one of the most closely watched contests in the country and a potential deciding factor in control of the U.S. Senate.

Polling locations opened across the Tar Heel State as Republicans and Democrats select their nominees for what is expected to be a high-dollar, hard-fought general election in November, ABC News reported.

North Carolina has long been a battleground state, narrowly backing Trump in three consecutive elections while maintaining a history of competitive statewide races.

On the Republican side, former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley is widely viewed as the front-runner.

Whatley, who previously chaired the North Carolina GOP, carries Trump's endorsement — a powerful asset in a GOP primary electorate that has consistently supported the president's America First agenda.

Whatley faces several primary challengers, including Navy veteran and attorney Don Brown and former state superintendent candidate Michele Morrow, seeking to position themselves as strong conservatives.

Political analysts say Trump’s backing could help consolidate Republican voters behind Whatley.

Democrats, meanwhile, are expected to coalesce around former two-term Gov. Roy Cooper, who has never lost a statewide election.

Cooper's name recognition and fundraising ability could make him a strong opponent in November.

Republicans note that the GOP has won five straight Senate races in North Carolina and 10 of the last 12, WRAL reported.

Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, and Democrats would need to gain four seats to regain control.

Election analysts have labeled North Carolina a toss-up, with both parties viewing it as critical to their efforts to control the chamber.

Beyond the Senate race, Tuesday also marks the first primary under North Carolina's newly redrawn congressional map.

Republicans in the state legislature approved the map last year, aiming to strengthen GOP opportunities in key districts.

Several House races are also drawing national attention, particularly in western North Carolina and the historically Democrat 1st District.

Turnout during the early voting period has been strong, especially among Democrats, according to political analysts. Still, North Carolina's political landscape remains competitive.