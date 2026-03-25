Trump-Backed Berger Concedes 23-Vote Primary Loss in North Carolina

North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger, who had been endorsed by President Donald Trump, conceded defeat Tuesday night in his Republican primary race, losing to Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page by just 23 votes after recounts confirmed the narrow margin.

The race for the Greensboro-area seat was initially separated by only two votes on election night before a machine recount and a partial hand recount affirmed Page's victory, Politico reported.

"While this was a close race, the voters have spoken, and I congratulate Sheriff Page on his victory," Berger said in a statement. "Over the past 15 years, Republicans in the General Assembly have fundamentally redefined our state's outlook and reputation. It has been an honor to play a role in that transformation."

Page, who is expected to win the Republican-leaning district in November, thanked Berger for conceding and ending what he described as a hard-fought campaign.

"I appreciate Senator Berger's call earlier today and his concession," Page said in a statement. "I'm grateful for his years of service to our state, and I thank him for wishing me the best moving forward."

The outcome marks a rare setback for Trump's endorsement record in this election cycle. Candidates he backed have almost universally won or advanced to runoffs in primaries, although he withheld endorsements in some competitive races.

Trump endorsed Berger in December, calling him an "America First Patriot" who is "doing an incredible job," but he also praised Page as "great," saying both candidates are "outstanding people."

Berger's loss marks a significant shift in North Carolina Republican politics. He has led Senate Republicans since 2005 and has been a central figure during the party's nearly 15 years in the majority since 2011.

During that time, Berger played a key role in shaping Republican control of state government, including a 2024 effort to move election oversight authority from the governor to a state elections board and to reduce powers held by the governor and attorney general ahead of Democrat Gov. Josh Stein and Attorney General Jeff Jackson taking office.

He also helped redraw congressional maps last year, a move aimed at improving Republican chances of unseating Democrat Rep. Don Davis in the state's 1st Congressional District.

Page's primary challenge gained traction in part due to opposition to a 2023 gambling expansion proposal supported by Berger that would have allowed a new casino in the district.

Although Republicans ultimately dropped the proposal, Page's stance against it became a central issue in his campaign.