Poll: Cooper Leads Whatley in N.C. Senate Race

A new poll shows former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, with an 8-point lead over Republican challenger Michael Whatley in the race for a U.S. Senate seat.

The Carolina Journal poll has Cooper at 49% and Whatley, a former Republican National Committee chair, at 41%, with 10% undecided or preferring another candidate.

A similar poll from Carolina Journal last November showed Cooper leading Whatley 47% to 39%, with 14% undecided.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., is not seeking reelection.

The race represents one of Democrats' best opportunities to flip a Senate seat as they seek to regain the majority in the 2026 midterms.

Democrats view North Carolina, along with Ohio, Maine, and Alaska, as key states in their path to retaking the Senate.

Cooper is a two-term governor who served 24 consecutive years in statewide office.

The Carolina Journal poll aligns with a polling average compiled by Decision Desk HQ, which shows Cooper leading Whatley 48% to 40%.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election analyst, rates the race as a toss-up.

North Carolina has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since Kay Hagan in 2008.

The Carolina Journal poll surveyed 600 likely voters from March 22 to 23 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.