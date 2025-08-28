Trump Economic Aide Nordquist to Leave WH for UN Agency

Nels Nordquist, a top economic aide to President Donald Trump, is leaving the White House to take a senior role at the International Labor Organization in Geneva, five sources familiar with the plans said.

Nordquist had served as deputy director for international economics at the National Economic Council, giving him a key role in overseeing U.S. sanctions policy and serving as the liaison or "sherpa" to the Group of 7 advanced economies and the Group of 20 major economies.

The sources said Nordquist, a former congressional staff aide, is slated to become the U.S. deputy director general at the ILO, a United Nations agency that works to establish and promote human and labor rights worldwide and addresses issues such as child labor, while promoting international standards.

One of the sources said the White House did not plan to replace Nordquist on the NEC.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because the personnel change was not public.

The White House declined to comment and did not make Nordquist available for comment.

The change will leave the White House without a designated official to prepare for the U.S. presidency of the G20 group next year that will culminate in a summit of foreign leaders in the United States. A senior international economics role at the Treasury Department that has helped structure U.S. participation in the G20 has also been left unfilled since Trump took office.

"The two key day-to-day people for organizing a G20 summit are the sherpa and the finance deputy," said Mark Sobel, a former senior Treasury official, who now serves as the U.S. chairman of the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum think tank. "If neither is in place, it will pose a challenge to organize the agenda and themes for the U.S. presidency in 2026."

Trump has already said he will not attend this year's G20 summit in South Africa, and sources familiar with the plans told Reuters last month that the U.S. will significantly reduce the scope of the G20's work when it takes over next year.

Nordquist is expected to replace Celeste Drake, who was appointed to the ILO role by former President Joe Biden two years ago. A source familiar with the matter said Drake had been informed that she would be relieved of her duties this autumn.

Drake declined to comment.

The United States has fallen behind in the payment of its dues to the ILO and recently blocked accreditation of the AFL-CIO labor organization to the U.N. body.

The job move for Nordquist coincides with the appointment of his wife, Jennifer "DJ" Nordquist, to a top role at the World Trade Organization, which is also based in Geneva.

DJ Nordquist, who had served on the White House Council of Economic Advisers, was appointed last month to become the U.S. deputy director general of the WTO, which has also drawn sharp criticism from the Trump administration.