Gov. Kristi Noem Wants 'Strongest' Pro-Life Laws in South Dakota

GOP Gov. Kristi Noem, posting on Twitter, said she wants South Dakota to have the "strongest" pro-life law now that Texas' six-week ban was allowed to stand by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Currently, women are unable to terminate pregnancy in South Dakota beyond 22 weeks of gestation, the Argus Leader newspaper reported.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court, by a 5-4 vote, refused to halt a Texas ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

Noem tweeted on Thursday: "Following the Supreme Court’s decision to leave the pro-life TX law in place, I have directed the Unborn Child Advocate in my office to immediately review the new TX law and current South Dakota laws to make sure we have the strongest pro-life laws on the books in SD."

Meanwhile, Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis has left the door open to supporting a law patterned after the Texas ban.

"We’ll have to look, I’m going to look more significantly at it," he said of the Texas abortion ban.