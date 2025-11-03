RNC: Mikie Sherrill Dumped N.J. for Governor Bid

The Republican National Committee is hitting Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., for ditching her constituents to run for New Jersey governor.

"Mikie Sherrill missed 55% of votes in Congress since she announced she was running for governor in New Jersey last year," Sonali Patel, RNC deputy rapid response director, wrote in a release shared with Newsmax on the eve of Election Day.

"Sherrill skipped important votes that would have helped lower energy costs, an ongoing crisis facing New Jerseyans."

Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli is running against Sherrill in an effort to flip the governor's office, bringing the race to a virtual dead heat in recent polls and making voter turnout the deciding factor Tuesday.

The release also accuses Sherrill of opposing major economic relief proposals when she did vote, such as raising the SALT deduction cap from $10,000 to $40,000, voting against the One Big Beautiful Bill – which supporters hailed as the "largest tax cut in American history."

The partisan opposition to the budget bill ostensibly left Sherrill voting against the estimated boost in take-home pay by as much as $12,700, according to the RNC and White House data.

"She even refuses to commit to not raising taxes on hardworking New Jerseyans if elected governor," Patel's statement concluded.

"Election Day is tomorrow and Sherrill still can't explain how she made $7 million since being in Congress, while her policies have drowned New Jersey families."

Earlier this year, during an interview posted to X, Sherrill appeared to stumble when Charlamagne tha God asked about her substantial increase in wealth and alleged fines for unreported trades

"I, I, uh, also don't trade individual stocks," Sherrill first replied. "It's been widely reported. I've, uh, I, my husband doesn't trade, we don't trade individual stocks.

"I don't think anyone in Congress should, quite frankly."

When pressed on just how much Sherrill was forced to report having made, she attributed it to "automatic" stock trades, then had an awkward pause before accusing Newsmax itself of having been fined.

Sherrill's allegation is false; Newsmax has never been fined.

"Newsmax is, first of all, a very questionable organization that is paying multiple fines," Sherrill said with hesitation. "I'm not sure what they're talking about."

Sherrill's campaign communications director, Sean Higgins, said the reports of Sherrill being fined for failure to report stock trades was merely "recycling bogus, debunked claims."

Ciattarelli continues to note that the lack of an explanation for her wealth increase is a reason to vote against her Tuesday.

After having nearly shocked outgoing Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy in 2021, Ciattarelli told Newsmax he has cleared three hurdles to flip the state this time: no pandemic campaign restrictions, no incumbency, and a real belief in the electorate that the state nor longer has to be run by a Democrat.

Newsmax reached out to Sherrill's campaign via email, requesting comment, and has not heard back.