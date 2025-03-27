WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nikola | trevor milton | donald trump | pardon

Nikola Founder Milton: Got Full Pardon From Trump

Thursday, 27 March 2025 09:36 PM EDT

Trevor Milton, the founder of bankrupt electric and hydrogen-powered truck maker Nikola who was convicted of fraud, has been pardoned by President Donald Trump, Milton said in a social media post on Thursday.

Milton was sentenced to four years in prison in 2023 after a jury found him guilty of lying to investors about the company's technology.

"Today I was issued a full and unconditional pardon by Donald Trump himself. He called me personally to tell me," Milton said in an Instagram post.

The White House and Nikola did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to federal prosecutors, Milton misled investors by stating that Nikola had built a pickup from the "ground up," that it had developed its own batteries even though he knew it was buying them, and that it had early success creating a "Nikola One" semi-truck that he knew did not work.

Milton was convicted in October 2022 on one count of securities fraud and two counts of wire fraud, and acquitted on an additional securities fraud count.

The company last month filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and said it would pursue a sale of its assets.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Trevor Milton, the founder of bankrupt electric and hydrogen-powered truck maker Nikola who was convicted of fraud, has been pardoned by President Donald Trump, Milton said in a social media post on Thursday.
nikola, trevor milton, donald trump, pardon
193
2025-36-27
Thursday, 27 March 2025 09:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved