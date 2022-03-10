Nikki Haley to Newsmax: US Trusting 'War Criminal' Putin to Negotiate Iran Deal

Critics in the West are right to label Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal for bombing civilian targets, including a children's and maternity hospital just this week, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley tells Newsmax. But even worse is that the U.S. is trusting that same "war criminal" to negotiate the Iran nuclear deal, she said.

"I mean, he's an absolute war criminal," Haley said Thursday on "Spicer & Co.", adding, "Forget the United Nations. We don't even have the luxury of that. What about this administration? What about America? Where are we? I mean, keep in mind that same war criminal that you are complaining about, is the same war criminal that America is trusting to negotiate with terrorists with the Iran deal."

Russia is part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) talks in Vienna, along with the United States, Europe, China and Iran.

"It is the most unthinkable act I can think of," Haley told Newsmax host Sean Spicer. "It's absolutely a fireable offense that we would be counting on Russia to negotiate for us to get into a deal where we give money to terrorists that are going to continue to say, 'death to America.' That's the bigger problem."

The U.N. is one issue, the former Trump administration official said, but warned that the United States can't handle another three years of President Joe Biden in the White House.

"We can't take three more years of the fact that [Ukrainian] President Zelenskyy is begging America," she said. "That America has always stood for freedom, stood for democracy. Zelenskyy is begging for planes, and Biden's running scared because he's worried that will make Putin mad. It's really infuriating, and it's embarrassing."

