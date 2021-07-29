Nikki Haley PAC Raised $5.5M in First 6 Months: Report

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley raised nearly $5.5 million in less than six months through her PAC, the Washington Examiner reported.

The Stand for America PAC was created in mid-January to boost 2022 Republican candidates and expand the Haley brand as the former South Carolina governor considers a 2024 presidential bid.

With "hard-dollar" contributions limited to no more than $5,000 per individual per calendar year, the PAC’s total suggests Haley remains a strong fundraiser and GOP force despite an unresolved feud with former President Donald Trump, the Examiner said.

The Examiner obtained a sneak preview of Stand for America’s fundraising activity. The political action committee is due to deliver its first filing with the Federal Election Commission on Saturday.

The PAC is separate from a political nonprofit group Haley launched in 2019 under the same name. That group can accept contributions in unlimited amounts, and does not have to disclose its donors.

Haley, 49, has traveled to help promote Republicans trying to regain control of the House and Senate in 2022. Doing so helps her build relationships with GOP members across the country.

Haley also has raised more than an estimated $500,000 for House and Senate candidates through headlining fundraisers or signing emails for Republicans running for office in 2022 and party committees, the Examiner said.

The Examiner reported Haley has reached out to wealthy Republican financiers and appealed to grassroots donors who give in small amounts to raise money for her Stand for America PAC.

The PAC has received more than 89,000 donations since January and raised $3.8 million from grassroots contributors in all 50 states with an average of $42 each, the Examiner reported.

The remaining $1.7 million in donations came from major donors, who include some of the most prominent givers in the party, according to the Examiner.

Competition for the 2024 GOP presidential primary already is intense.

Potential contenders — e.g. Haley, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem — have visited key early primary states and have traveled around the country to raise money for Republicans running in the midterm elections.

Stand for America funds Haley’s political travel. She has headlined or appeared at 55 events in 13 states since February, the Examiner reported.

It also contributes to Republican candidates. The Examiner said the PAC can give up to $5,000 to an individual candidate in the primary and another $5,000 to the same candidate in the general election.