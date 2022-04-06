Nikki Haley: Biden 'Running Scared' of Russia

Nikki Haley, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, said on Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s administration is “scared of Russia” and unwilling to move against its energy sector.

Haley told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” that “This administration is running scared because they’re scared of Russia. They're scared of two things. They’re scared of Russia and they think that war is going to break out, which if they would open their eyes, war is already there.”

She added, “We have to prevent more harm from happening and they're scared of America being energy independent and now they go to Venezuela and Iran to get oil, which is ridiculous that we are even talking about that when we have enough to produce here in the states.”

The former UN ambassador previously criticized the organization for failing to act against alleged human rights abuses by Russia and China.

"How can you say you're an organization committed to peace, and allow such a brutal dictator [who's] killing innocent civilians and allow that genocide to happen? How can you do that?" she asked on Tuesday.

"China's doing it to the Uyghurs, but this takes it to a whole new level. So if you're not going to acknowledge China, you're not going to call out Russia, what is the point of the UN?"