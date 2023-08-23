×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nikki haley | ron desantis | tim scott | joe biden | debt | spending | republicans

Haley on Economy: 'Republicans Did This to Us, Too'

By    |   Wednesday, 23 August 2023 10:07 PM EDT

Former United Nations ambassador, and South Carolina governor, Nikki Haley partially blamed Congressional Republicans and former President Donald Trump for the nation's current economic woes due to the spending approved in that administration.

"No one is telling the American people the truth," Haley said during the Republican National Committee 2024 primary debate Wednesday night. "The truth is that Biden didn't do this to us. Our Republicans did this to us, too. When they passed that $2.2 trillion COVID stimulus bill, they left us with 90 million people on Medicaid, 42 million people on food stamps."

Haley said that Republicans must "stop the spending" to fix the problem and the more than $30 trillion in national debt the country currently has.

"They need to stop the spending, they need to stop the borrowing, they need to eliminate the earmarks Republicans brought back in, they need to make sure they understand these are taxpayer dollars," she said. "These are not their dollars."

She said that her fellow candidates, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, and former Vice President Mike Pence, "all voted to raise the [national] debt."

"Donald Trump added $8 trillion to our debt," she said. "Our kids are never going to forgive us for this."

She said that Republicans asked for $7.4 billion in earmarks in the proposed 2024 budget, compared to the $2.8 billion in earmarks asked for by Democrats.

"So, you tell me who are the big spenders?" she said. "I think it's time for an accountant in the White House."

Charles Kim

Charles Kim, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is an award-winning journalist with more than 30 years in reporting on news and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former United Nations ambassador, and South Carolina governor, Nikki Haley partially blamed Congressional Republicans and former President Donald Trump for the nation's current economic woes due to the spending approved in that administration.
nikki haley, ron desantis, tim scott, joe biden, debt, spending, republicans, donald trump
256
2023-07-23
Wednesday, 23 August 2023 10:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved