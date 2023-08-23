Haley on Economy: 'Republicans Did This to Us, Too'

Former United Nations ambassador, and South Carolina governor, Nikki Haley partially blamed Congressional Republicans and former President Donald Trump for the nation's current economic woes due to the spending approved in that administration.

"No one is telling the American people the truth," Haley said during the Republican National Committee 2024 primary debate Wednesday night. "The truth is that Biden didn't do this to us. Our Republicans did this to us, too. When they passed that $2.2 trillion COVID stimulus bill, they left us with 90 million people on Medicaid, 42 million people on food stamps."

Haley said that Republicans must "stop the spending" to fix the problem and the more than $30 trillion in national debt the country currently has.

"They need to stop the spending, they need to stop the borrowing, they need to eliminate the earmarks Republicans brought back in, they need to make sure they understand these are taxpayer dollars," she said. "These are not their dollars."

She said that her fellow candidates, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, and former Vice President Mike Pence, "all voted to raise the [national] debt."

"Donald Trump added $8 trillion to our debt," she said. "Our kids are never going to forgive us for this."

She said that Republicans asked for $7.4 billion in earmarks in the proposed 2024 budget, compared to the $2.8 billion in earmarks asked for by Democrats.

"So, you tell me who are the big spenders?" she said. "I think it's time for an accountant in the White House."