Nikki Haley Blasts Kamala Harris' 'Embarrassing' Answer About Not Visiting Border

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley slammed Vice President Kamala Harris for laughing off a question about why she hasn't visited the U.S.-Mexico border amid the ongoing immigration crisis.

"This is embarrassing," Haley said on Fox News. "I don’t know what the problem is. Clearly, she's fearful.

"Kamala Harris was given one job, one job, and that was to deal with the border. And any leader knows you can’t fix what you can’t see. She hasn’t been on the ground, she hasn’t talked to Border Patrol — she doesn’t know what is happening there."

In an interview broadcast Tuesday, Harris laughed after being asked why she had not visited the southern border since President Joe Biden tapped her to lead the effort in tackling the migration crisis.

"And I haven't been to Europe," Harris said with a laugh while being interviewed by NBC News. "And I mean, I don't understand the point that you're making. I'm not discounting the importance of the border."

Haley, considered a potential contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, criticized Harris for that response.

"She says she wants to go to the root cause [of the crisis], and then she brings up Europe," Haley said. "No one has given her the job of Europe, she’s got the job of the border."

The former governor of South Carolina said Biden and Harris are in "denial" about the border crisis.

"What I will call it is flat out denial," she said. "They think if they don’t go it won’t be real. It’s very real."

Harris spoke to NBC News during her first foreign trip as vice president. She traveled to Guatemala and Mexico to discuss the migration of people from Central America.

Haley said the presidents of both countries had been vocal in criticizing the Biden administration for its rhetoric on immigration, which encouraged migration into the U.S.

Although Harris during her trip urged people in the region not to come to the U.S., Haley said the vice president previously tweeted an open invite for people to migrate here.

"Now she’s gonna say 'Do not come,'" Haley said. "You know what says do not come? When you show up at the border. And you really have actions speak louder than words."

Haley also addressed the Biden administration’s reluctance to investigate the origin of coronavirus.

"Prove to me it did not happen in the lab. Prove to us, the American people, prove to the world where 3.7 million people died, that it didn’t happen in the lab," she said.

"If I were Biden, I would have sent an American team to China, to the Wuhan lab. That’s what President [Donald] Trump did with me to the [International Atomic Energy Agency]. I asked direct questions about the Iran [nuclear] deal and I came back with direct answers."

Haley joined Trump in saying, "China needs to be held accountable."

The ambassador also called out major American corporations that do business with China, and asked for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

"I am very passionate about the fact we should boycott the Chinese Olympics," Haley said. "We shouldn’t boycott tit alone. We should get our allies to boycott with it. We should get a coalition that has already done something.

"Australia’s already asked for an investigation in China and COVID. Canada’s already asked to boycott the Olympics. Japan has already given itself a stimulus to become less dependent on China. India is ready and willing. Get a coalition together."