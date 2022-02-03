Nikki Haley Endorses Herschel Walker in Georgia Senate Race

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has endorsed Herschel Walker in November's Georgia Senate race.

Haley made her announcement via a video posted to her Twitter account on Thursday morning. She said a Walker victory could help Republicans regain control of the Senate.

"We only need one more seat in the Senate to take back America. You can help us do it today, and I think we do it with Herschel Walker in Georgia," Haley said in the video. "He will fight for conservative values, he'll fight for families, he will fight against socialism, he'll protect veterans and he will make you proud."

Former President Donald Trump last summer urged Walker to run for the seat currently held by Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

Haley has been rumored to be considering a 2024 presidential campaign, though she said she will not run if Trump does.

The former South Carolina governor has said that Republicans need keep the pressure on to retake control of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections.

"But we can't get arrogant," Haley said. "We've gotta stay humble, hunker down, and focus on what matters."

She also has criticized President Joe Biden for "sleeping from behind" instead of leading this country amid numerous alarming international challenges.

"We have a total lack of courage and commitment from our commander in chief," Haley tweeted Dec. 27. "Joe Biden isn’t leading from behind. Joe Biden is sleeping from behind."

Walker, considered the heavy favorite to win the Republican nomination, told Fox News late last month that his campaign had raised nearly $10 million from late August through the end of last year.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., also are backing the former college and professional football star, The Hill reported.

Warnock won his seat in a 2021 runoff election against former Sen. Kelly Loeffler.