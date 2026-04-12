Nikki Haley Rules Out 2028 White House Bid

Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Sunday said she will not seek the GOP nomination in 2028, effectively ruling out another White House bid.

When asked on CNN's "State of the Union" whether she would consider running again, Haley said, "I will not."

Haley, who previously served as governor of South Carolina and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, mounted a 2024 presidential campaign but withdrew from the race and endorsed Donald Trump. She secured just one primary victory during her campaign and suffered a high-profile loss to Trump in her home state.

Her comments come as potential Republican contenders have begun positioning themselves for the 2028 race. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have emerged ahead of the pack.

Despite growing speculation, Haley declined to weigh in on who might emerge as the party's nominee.

"I think it's too soon to tell," she told CNN. "I think that primaries are healthy. I think a year is a lifetime in politics. I think we will be having a different conversation a year from now. Who's going to be in that, I have no idea."

Trump has also not endorsed a successor but has pointed to a deep Republican bench of capable candidates.

Vance recently led a straw poll of potential 2028 candidates at the Conservative Political Action Conference, drawing 53% support among attendees.