Sen. Collins Joins Sen. Murkowski in Backing Haley

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley received her first Senate endorsements this week from Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

"I'm proud to endorse Gov. Nikki Haley," Murkowski said, according to a press release from the Haley campaign. "America needs someone with the right values, vigor, and judgment to serve as our next President — and in this race, there is no one better than her."

Standing in support alongside Haley, Collins said the former South Carolina governor "has the energy, intellect, and temperament that we need to lead our country in these very tumultuous times," according to Maine's Bangor Daily News.

Both senators voted to impeach former President Donald Trump under the charge of "incitement of insurrection" for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021.

The two endorsements come ahead of Super Tuesday, when 865 delegates will be up for grabs.