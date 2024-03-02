×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nikki haley | endorsement | murkowski | collins

Sen. Collins Joins Sen. Murkowski in Backing Haley

By    |   Saturday, 02 March 2024 11:39 AM EST

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley received her first Senate endorsements this week from Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

"I'm proud to endorse Gov. Nikki Haley," Murkowski said, according to a press release from the Haley campaign. "America needs someone with the right values, vigor, and judgment to serve as our next President — and in this race, there is no one better than her."

Standing in support alongside Haley, Collins said the former South Carolina governor "has the energy, intellect, and temperament that we need to lead  our country in these very tumultuous times," according to Maine's Bangor Daily News.

Both senators voted to impeach former President Donald Trump under the charge of "incitement of insurrection" for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021.

The two endorsements come ahead of Super Tuesday, when 865 delegates will be up for grabs.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley received her first Senate endorsements this week from Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.
nikki haley, endorsement, murkowski, collins
144
2024-39-02
Saturday, 02 March 2024 11:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved