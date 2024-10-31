Haley Remains Ready to Campaign With Trump

Former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley said she remains on standby to campaign with former President Donald Trump, though whether he wants her on the trail is another question.

Haley, who finished second to Trump in the Republican presidential primary, has put her name on fundraising emails and spoke at the Republican National Convention, but Trump has remained dismissive of having her appear with him.

"I'll do what I have to do," Trump said an interview. "I beat Nikki badly."

He said, "I beat everybody by numbers that have never happened before. And they keep talking about Nikki. Nikki, I like Nikki. Nikki, I don't think she should have done what she did. And that's fine that she did it.

"Nikki is in. Nikki is helping us already."

Democrats have been actively courting Haley voters. Even after Haley dropped out of the primary, she was still earning up to 25% of the vote in several states.

Trump and Haley's teams have remained in contact about appearing together, according to campaign officials, Politico reported.

"President Trump is building a historic and diverse movement to make America great again," Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. "He's been endorsed by many respected leaders from Nikki Haley to RFK Jr. [Robert F. Kennedy Jr.], and [former Hawaii Democrat Rep.] Tulsi Gabbard. We welcome anyone who wants to secure our border, restore law and order, and end inflation to join our team."

Haley said in an interview she has not spoken to Trump since June, and while she offered her support, she has not been afraid to critique the campaign.

"This bromance and masculinity stuff, it borders on edgy to the point that it's going to make women uncomfortable," Haley said. "That is not the way to win women. That is not the way to win people who are concerned about Trump's style."