Nikki Haley Blasts Biden Ahead of Virtual Meet With China's Xi

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Monday lashed out at President Joe Biden’s upcoming virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying Biden risks appearing weak unless he calls out China’s transgressions.

"Biden’s failed foreign policy already has the world questioning his judgment," she tweeted.

"Anything short of defending Taiwan’s democracy, calling out China’s genocide, and demanding answers as to why China is funding the Ayatollah by importing Iranian oil is weakness."

Biden’s virtual sitdown with Xi was set for Monday evening — their third contact since February.

But the troubled U.S.-China relationship will test Biden’s political strength to personally connect with foreign leaders.

"When it comes to U.S.-China relations, the gaps are so big and the trend lines are so problematic that the personal touch can only go so far," Matthew Goodman, who served as an Asia adviser on the National Security Council in the Barack Obama and George W. Bush administrations, told the Associated Press.

The White House hasn’t confirmed multiple reports that Xi plans to invite Biden to the Olympic Games in February 2022, and has declined to answer questions on whether the United States will send officials there amid calls for a boycott.

In a blog post from Haley’s Stand for America advocacy group, she said the answer to a possible invite should be an "unequivocal NO."

"We’re hoping he’ll address Communist China’s genocide of Uyghur Muslims, COVID-19 cover-ups, and growing national security threats," she wrote.

"What are we expecting? More of Biden’s specialty: foreign policy weakness," she wrote, adding: "Biden’s team is more focused on making deals with China’s communist leaders than standing against them."

Haley also wrote a commentary in February for Fox News that Xi wants the "propaganda boost" of the Olympic games to distract from his country’s human rights atrocities, which she compared to the Holocaust.

"Symbolism matters, and if the United States and other free nations participate in Beijing 2022, the Chinese Communist Party will claim it as further proof of China’s good global standing and world leadership," she wrote. "But if the United States boycotts the Winter Olympics, it will send an unmistakable message that China’s tyranny and threats are unacceptable. It will show that actions have consequences."

