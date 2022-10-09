Nikki Haley Calls Biden 'Irresponsible' Over Nuclear Warnings

President Joe Biden's comments during a fundraiser last week warning of a nuclear "armageddon" were "irresponsible" on every level, former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said in an interview Sunday.

"Regardless of the situation you never go and scare Americans," the one-time South Carolina GOP governor, who is widely expected to run for the White House in 2024, told Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo. "You get in front of the situation and work with the National Security Agency and say should this happen, here's how we are going to do his job."

But by warning of a nuclear catastrophe, Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he was scared, at a time when the U.S. government should be focused on deterrence, Haley said.

However, she said she does agree that Putin is dangerous, particularly with his threat that nuclear weapons could be used in Ukraine.

"We should know that when a tyrant says they're going to do something, we should believe them," she said. "We saw that with Putin. He said he was going to take Ukraine and we saw him do that…you don't run scared. You put your foot on the gas and make sure that they know if anything happens we will respond with strength and aggressively. Putin does not want that."

Turning her attention to China and the Communist Party's upcoming congress, during which party leaders are expected to make President Xi Jinping the country's ruler for life, according to The Week, Haley said the United States, under Biden, has been "asleep at the wheel" when it comes to the threats from that nation.

"When I was at the United Nations, I had a team that did nothing but watch China's every move," she said. "Every time they tried to put language in the resolution we pulled it, every time we try to get a higher position within the United Nations we stopped them. We have to have that approach when you deal with China."

Haley also accused Biden of trying to attract votes with his decision to dip into the national strategic oil reserves in the face of OPEC+ and its announcement that it will cut production by 2 million barrels of oil a day.

"When you call for the rest of the world to make Saudi Arabia an international pariah, you go and fall all over yourself to return to the Iran deal it upsets all the other countries," said Haley. "Now the fact that he wants dirty oil from Venezuela, which has committed crimes against humanity, is ludicrous. We can do what we need to do here."

Haley, meanwhile, discussed a potential presidential campaign for 2024 on Sunday's show and ruled out becoming anyone's vice-presidential choice, but said, for now, she's concentrating on helping Republicans win their midterm races.

"First of all, I don't play for seconds, so I'm not looking to be the VP," said Haley, but noted that Republican candidates must be "humble and disciplined all the way to the end" of their midterm races, as Democrats are sure to have an October surprise.

She noted that the Stand for America PAC, which she launched, has endorsed more than 55 candidates and has spent $6 million on the campaigns, so they can fight strong races.