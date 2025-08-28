WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: nih | diversity | supreme court | trump

Supreme Court Allows Cuts in NIH Diversity Research Grants

Supreme Court Allows Cuts in NIH Diversity Research Grants
(AP)

Thursday, 28 August 2025 08:16 PM EDT

A divided U.S. Supreme Court gave the Trump administration the green light on Thursday to cut hundreds of millions of dollars in research grants linked to diversity initiatives.

A federal judge in Massachusetts had blocked the planned cuts to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) grants in June, saying they amounted to racial discrimination and LGBTQ prejudice.

The Trump administration has targeted nearly $800 million in NIH research funding for elimination as part of its campaign against diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

In a 5-4 vote, the conservative-majority Supreme Court allowed the cuts to go ahead while legal challenges continue in lower courts.

Chief Justice John Roberts, a conservative, sided with the three liberal justices on the top court in the minority.

The targeted diversity grants represent only a fraction of the more than $10 billion in NIH research and contracts that have been put on the chopping block since President Donald Trump took office in January.

Other affected projects include studies on the health effects of global warming, Alzheimer's disease and cancer.

Trump has launched a sweeping overhaul of the U.S. scientific establishment in his second term -- slashing funding, attacking universities, and overseeing mass layoffs of scientists across federal agencies.

© AFP 2025


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A divided U.S. Supreme Court gave the Trump administration the green light on Thursday to cut hundreds of millions of dollars in research grants linked to diversity initiatives.A federal judge in Massachusetts had blocked the planned cuts to the National Institutes of...
nih, diversity, supreme court, trump
202
2025-16-28
Thursday, 28 August 2025 08:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved