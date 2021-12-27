NY Rep. Malliotakis: People Are Fed Up With Government Overreach During Pandemic

Many New Yorkers have had enough with government overreach during the coronavirus pandemic, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis told Fox & Friends as New York Mayor Bill de Blasio's new vaccine mandates took effect on Monday.

The New York Republican emphasized that there are Americans who are "concerned" about the implications on both federal and local levels.

De Blasio’s policy, announced earlier this month, states that employers “may not allow any unvaccinated workers to come to their workplace.” Fines for businesses who do not abide by the policy start at $1,000, and increase upon subsequent infractions, the New York Post reported.

De Blasio’s term ends on Jan. 1, and his successor, Eric Adams, has not taken a definitive stance on the issue, having noted that city business leaders are “concerned” about the mandate and that he has pledged to “evaluate” it and make a decision by “following the science.”

When asked by Fox & Friends if her constituents support de Blasio’s mandate, Malliotakis said, "I think it’s very split, but there are people who have had enough of the overreach of government, and they are concerned; and it’s businesses, too.”

She pointed out that, despite the fact that New York has a very high vaccination rate — 89% — people are still contracting coronavirus and that a previous New York mandate that city workers must be vaccinated has caused many problems.

As an example, Malliotakis said that there has been less transit service in New York, because too many workers are calling in sick and many others who might be able to replace them have been fired for refusing to get vaccinated.

“I’m afraid now that this new mandate is just going expand this into the private sector at a time when we need work and production,” Malliotakis said.

She added, “Next week we’ll get a new mayor here in New York City, and we’re hoping that mayor will revisit some of these policies, and the Supreme Court will be looking at the Biden mandate as well — so let’s hope things loosen up and we focus more on treatment and therapeutics going forward, because we have to learn to live with this virus.”