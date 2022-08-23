×
Trump-Backed N.Y. Rep. Malliotakis Sails Through GOP Primary

Nicole Malliotakis speaks during a campaign event
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y. (Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 23 August 2022 10:33 PM EDT

Incumbent Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., easily won the Republican nomination for her House in New York's 11th Congressional District in Tuesday night's primary, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Malliotakis, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, dispatched John Matland in her primary, helping Trump continue to sweep through his midterm endorsements.

"Looks like a fantastic evening of all wins — great candidates!!!" Trump wrote Tuesday night on Truth Social, with the latter remark a shot at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who suggested Trump candidates might not be able to deliver a Senate majority in these midterm elections.

"Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (@nmalliotakis) is doing a fantastic job for New York's 11th Congressional District!" Trump wrote in his official endorsement statement on Truth Social on Monday night. "A fierce advocate for the NYPD and NYFD, Nicole is working hard to uphold the rule of law, strengthen our military, support our veterans, grow the economy, protect our First and Second Amendments, and secure our border.

"Nicole Malliotakis has my complete and total endorsement!"

