×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nicole malliotakis | jim jordan | steve scalise | house | speaker | vote

Rep. Malliotakis: Maybe Jim Jordan Can Get to 217 Votes

Thursday, 12 October 2023 09:26 PM EDT

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., expressed her frustration Thursday night in the aftermath of Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., dropping out of the House speaker's race.

Malliotakis said she initially supported Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to be former Speaker Kevin McCarthy's successor.

Jordan "did not get the most votes, Steve Scalise did" in the nomination process.

"If Steve Scalise doesn't have the votes then we need to see, maybe Jim Jordan can get to the 217 necessary. We never asked that question," she said.

Scalise dropped out after not being able to secure the votes needed to win the gavel; there were reportedly 20 Republicans who wouldn't support him, and he could only survive four "no" votes.

"There seems to be a small group that doesn't want to work with the team. And that is frustrating for me, because I'm fine with any of those three to be the speaker. I just want to get back to work and do my job," Malliotakis said.

"We have real world stuff happening," she added.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., expressed her frustration Thursday night in the aftermath of Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., dropping out of the House speaker's race.
nicole malliotakis, jim jordan, steve scalise, house, speaker, vote
171
2023-26-12
Thursday, 12 October 2023 09:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved